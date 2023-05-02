Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Cogent Communications worth $5,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 7.9% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 46.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 731.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 70,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $36,996.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,506.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $36,996.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,506.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,270 shares of company stock valued at $800,096. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cogent Communications Trading Down 1.7 %

CCOI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.00. The company had a trading volume of 63,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,861. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $71.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 628.88 and a beta of 0.44.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.15). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $151.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,363.94%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

See Also

