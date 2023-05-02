Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Receives $16.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.57.

CHRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences Stock Performance

Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $7.67 on Thursday. Coherus BioSciences has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $14.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $45.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

