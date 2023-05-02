Cohu (COHU) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Cohu to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $191.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.00 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 11.92%. On average, analysts expect Cohu to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

COHU opened at $33.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 3.70. Cohu has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $38.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COHU. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cohu by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cohu by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cohu in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Cohu from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cohu from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cohu currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.

