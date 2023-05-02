Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Short Interest Up 11.2% in April

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,500 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the March 31st total of 279,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

Columbus McKinnon stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $34.55. 75,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,499. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.64. The stock has a market cap of $988.48 million, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $39.85.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $230.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.49 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. Barclays PLC raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 31.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 51.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

Featured Articles

