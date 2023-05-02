Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,973 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 11,887 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. Vicus Capital grew its position in Comcast by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Comcast by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,729,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $3,891,165.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,717,704 shares in the company, valued at $48,864,834. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,549,914 shares of company stock worth $12,557,349. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.78. 12,894,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,063,307. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $44.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

