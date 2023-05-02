Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CMCSA. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Comcast from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities cut shares of Comcast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.63.
Comcast Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $41.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.69. Comcast has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $44.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.24. The company has a market capitalization of $175.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99.
Insider Activity at Comcast
In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,729,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $3,891,165.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,717,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,864,834. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,549,914 shares of company stock worth $12,557,349. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comcast
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $1,064,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.
About Comcast
Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.
