Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CMCSA. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Comcast from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities cut shares of Comcast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.63.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $41.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.69. Comcast has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $44.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.24. The company has a market capitalization of $175.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity at Comcast

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,729,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $3,891,165.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,717,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,864,834. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,549,914 shares of company stock worth $12,557,349. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comcast

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $1,064,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.