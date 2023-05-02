Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Bought by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 942.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 18,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $1,201,037.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,666,062.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $297,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,696,349.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 18,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $1,201,037.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,666,062.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,117 shares of company stock valued at $1,607,327 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 0.6 %

CBSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $55.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.21 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.15 and its 200-day moving average is $65.37. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $389.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.84%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

