Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 50,707 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,421,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,707 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $83,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,003,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,573,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,602,000 after buying an additional 2,207,676 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,323,000 after buying an additional 1,436,094 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,486,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,593,000 after buying an additional 1,290,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 309.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,229,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,759,000 after buying an additional 929,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.03.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

