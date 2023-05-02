Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 42,074 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 954,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,074 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.39% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $53,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG opened at $66.03 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.06 and a 200-day moving average of $60.08.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

