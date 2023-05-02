Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 491,937 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 176.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 770,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 491,937 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $76,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 40,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $71,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $103.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.86. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.85 and a 12-month high of $120.69.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.269 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.