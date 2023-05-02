Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,234,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338,746 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $67,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,095,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,566,000 after buying an additional 432,479 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,784,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,743,000 after purchasing an additional 833,389 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 2,017,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,365,000 after purchasing an additional 244,569 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,211,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,063,000 after purchasing an additional 139,777 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,085.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,081,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,451 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $55.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.54. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $59.38.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

