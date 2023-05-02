Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $49.67 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,499 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $49,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ADP opened at $221.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.61 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The company has a market cap of $91.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

