Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $60.29 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 627,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $60,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,082,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,135,000 after purchasing an additional 608,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,667,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,879,390,000 after purchasing an additional 302,077 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,925,000 after purchasing an additional 212,999 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,645,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,698,000 after purchasing an additional 39,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,322,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,071,000 after purchasing an additional 329,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $83.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.92. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.40%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.31.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

