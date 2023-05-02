Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 3,850 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 452,900 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.08% of Boeing worth $86,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 118,049 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $22,487,000 after purchasing an additional 20,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock opened at $203.87 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.13 and its 200 day moving average is $192.69. The firm has a market cap of $122.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.75) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Articles

