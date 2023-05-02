Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 948,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,907 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $62,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $73.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.87. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $73.89. The stock has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

