Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $34.28

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.28 and last traded at $34.39, with a volume of 16244 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Trust Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $617.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.13.

Community Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Community Trust Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.60%.

In related news, Director M Lynn Parrish acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $184,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,229.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Community Trust Bancorp news, insider Mark A. Gooch purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.78 per share, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,952 shares in the company, valued at $2,745,950.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Lynn Parrish purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $184,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,229.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,214 shares of company stock worth $334,483 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 3,237.5% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

