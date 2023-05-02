Compass Diversified (CODI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.14). Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $594.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.74 million. On average, analysts expect Compass Diversified to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Compass Diversified Stock Performance

Shares of CODI opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.60. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $25.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.17 and a beta of 1.75.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -416.67%.

CODI has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Compass Diversified

In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. acquired 5,092 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.97 per share, for a total transaction of $91,503.24. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,942,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,735,242.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Compass Diversified in the second quarter worth about $18,605,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 3,095.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 461,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 447,275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,925,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,962,000 after acquiring an additional 166,599 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 216.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 142,751 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,178,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,412,000 after acquiring an additional 140,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

Further Reading

