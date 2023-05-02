Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Short Interest Update

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the March 31st total of 21,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

CNFR stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Conifer has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.60.

In other news, CEO James G. Petcoff purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 680,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,215.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Aegis Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNFR Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 467,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000. Conifer comprises approximately 0.6% of Aegis Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Aegis Financial Corp owned approximately 3.82% of Conifer as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Conifer from $1.60 to $1.70 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Underwriting, Wholesale Agency, and Corporate. The company was founded on October 27, 2009 and is headquartered in Troy, MI.

