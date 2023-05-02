CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Director Sells $259,000.00 in Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) Director Brian Concannon sold 2,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CONMED Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CNMD stock traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $124.88. The company had a trading volume of 350,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,890. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -38.42, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.12 and a 200-day moving average of $99.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $71.09 and a 12 month high of $140.21.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $295.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.66 million. CONMED had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 11.39%. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently -24.62%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNMD. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Institutional Trading of CONMED

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in CONMED by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of CONMED by 499.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of CONMED by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the third quarter valued at about $219,000.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

