ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) PT Lowered to $19.00

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CNOB. StockNews.com began coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stephens dropped their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of CNOB opened at $15.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $606.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.70. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $29.06.

ConnectOne Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at ConnectOne Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $984,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 319,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,673,235.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $984,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 319,585 shares in the company, valued at $7,673,235.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $209,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 254,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,059.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConnectOne Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 34.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 14.3% in the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 262,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after buying an additional 32,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of modern financial services. The firm offers commercial, commercial real estate, commercial construction, residential real estate, and consumer loans. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

Featured Articles

