Connectus Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Connectus Wealth LLC reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 20,526 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.0% of Connectus Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $86,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Home Depot by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 930,333 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $242,908,000 after buying an additional 235,622 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Home Depot by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD traded down $4.44 on Tuesday, reaching $293.26. 1,425,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,719,528. The firm has a market cap of $296.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $291.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.81. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

