Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 18,944 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Connectus Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,944 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 1.2% of Connectus Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $50,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:HON traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.01. 1,132,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,014,822. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.36. The company has a market cap of $131.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Articles

