Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 1,960 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Connectus Wealth LLC reduced its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. CoStar Group makes up about 0.9% of Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $40,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 232.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 43.4% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.49. 1,063,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,109,062. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.21 and a quick ratio of 13.92. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $85.37.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $573.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.96 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSGP. Stephens decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

