CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Gap Up to $60.12

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.12, but opened at $63.00. CONSOL Energy shares last traded at $65.86, with a volume of 392,268 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CEIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

CONSOL Energy Trading Up 7.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

CONSOL Energy Increases Dividend

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.38. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 48.04%. The company had revenue of $637.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 21.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from CONSOL Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. CONSOL Energy’s payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CONSOL Energy news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $128,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,245 shares in the company, valued at $916,523.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONSOL Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 152.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 575.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 32,291 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,814,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy, Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal which focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian Basin. It operates under the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal sold to power generators, and industrial and metallurgical end-users.

Featured Articles

