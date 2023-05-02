Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the March 31st total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 763,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Communications

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Communications by 20.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 142.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 26.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CNSL opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.81 million, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.90. Consolidated Communications has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $8.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $295.98 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.30%.

CNSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Consolidated Communications from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

