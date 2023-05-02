Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.08.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $99.11 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.38%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,730 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,918,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,680,664,000 after acquiring an additional 483,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,541,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,958,000 after acquiring an additional 432,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

