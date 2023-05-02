Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Decreases Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,622 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 111,658 shares during the quarter. Peabody Energy makes up 0.4% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned 0.18% of Peabody Energy worth $6,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,208 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BTU. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Peabody Energy from $39.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Benchmark lifted their target price on Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peabody Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Insider Activity

Peabody Energy Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,445,985 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $43,263,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,579,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,644,128.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,445,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $43,263,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,579,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,644,128.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 11,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $299,509.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,628.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,735,924 shares of company stock worth $51,415,878. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BTU stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.00. 1,241,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,113,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $32.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.79.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The coal producer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 48.04% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.87%.

Peabody Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, April 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the coal producer to buy up to 26.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Peabody Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.