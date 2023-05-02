Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Makes New $71.52 Million Investment in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,719,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,520,000. Caesars Entertainment makes up approximately 4.3% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned 0.80% of Caesars Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $1,089,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 314,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after buying an additional 51,774 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 43,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock traded down $2.03 on Tuesday, hitting $44.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,346,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 2.88. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $69.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.64 and a 200-day moving average of $47.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.77.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

