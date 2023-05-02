Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Reduces Position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,538 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 84,668 shares during the period. Alpha Metallurgical Resources accounts for approximately 0.7% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.47% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $10,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 16,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,196 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,506,000 after purchasing an additional 45,975 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,044,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 15,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total transaction of $2,495,162.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,353.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 15,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total transaction of $2,495,162.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,353.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 11,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total transaction of $1,885,255.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,842 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,888.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,181,139 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Down 2.4 %

AMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $193.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of AMR stock traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.40. The company had a trading volume of 156,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,271. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.01 and its 200 day moving average is $159.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.90 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $13.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.56 by ($2.19). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 114.75% and a net margin of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $823.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.40 million. Research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 46.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.25%.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

Featured Articles

