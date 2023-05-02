Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Sells 1,082 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.40.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Alibaba Group Company Profile

BABA traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.19. 10,827,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,760,314. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $125.84. The stock has a market cap of $215.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

