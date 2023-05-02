Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.90

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.90 and last traded at $11.43, with a volume of 81805 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Corporación América Airports from $6.80 to $7.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Corporación América Airports Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.20.

Corporación América Airports ( NYSE:CAAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.03%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 35.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Corporación América Airports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Corporación América Airports by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Corporación América Airports in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Corporacion America Airports SA engages in the acquisition, development, and management of airport concessionaires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Argentina, Italy, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, and Armenia. The firm conducts its operations in international airport, such as Ezeiza Airport, Brasilia Airport, Aeroparque Airport, Bariloche, Iguazu, Galapagos Ecological Airport, and Florence Airport.

