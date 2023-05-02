Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3346 per share on Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This is an increase from Cosan’s previous — dividend of $0.26.

Cosan Stock Performance

NYSE:CSAN opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average is $12.37. Cosan has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $18.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSAN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cosan by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 797,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,794,000 after purchasing an additional 173,208 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Cosan by 73.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 244,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 103,350 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 62,667 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Cosan by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 144,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 59,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 4th quarter worth about $1,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Cosan

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cosan from $16.80 to $14.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

