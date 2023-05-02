COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Short Interest Update

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,721,300 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the March 31st total of 8,648,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 391.9 days.
COSCO SHIPPING Price Performance
OTCMKTS CICOF remained flat at $1.21 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,421. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10. COSCO SHIPPING has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81.
COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on COSCO SHIPPING (CICOF)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.