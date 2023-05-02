COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Short Interest Update

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,721,300 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the March 31st total of 8,648,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 391.9 days.

OTCMKTS CICOF remained flat at $1.21 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,421. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10. COSCO SHIPPING has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

