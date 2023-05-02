Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Provident Trust Co.’s 3rd Largest Position

Provident Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 845,032 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 10.2% of Provident Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Provident Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $385,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Waycross Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 353,058 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $161,171,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.0 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Shares of COST traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $493.51. 531,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,302. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $491.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $564.75. The company has a market cap of $218.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

