Coty (NYSE:COTY) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on COTY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Coty in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.39.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty Stock Performance

Shares of Coty stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.58. 1,593,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,648,825. Coty has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $12.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.64, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coty

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 2.51%. Coty’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Coty by 72.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Coty by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in Coty by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 18,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coty by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 102,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.