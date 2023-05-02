Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Short Interest Up 7.6% in April

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 428,300 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the March 31st total of 398,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 103,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Covenant Logistics Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVLG. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 2,728.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 71.1% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wolfe Research raised shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Covenant Logistics Group Increases Dividend

Covenant Logistics Group stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.47. The stock had a trading volume of 118,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,761. The company has a market capitalization of $549.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.70. Covenant Logistics Group has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Covenant Logistics Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

