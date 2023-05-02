Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.56 EPS

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.27 by ($2.56), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.12 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $13.76 earnings per share.

Credit Acceptance Stock Up 1.9 %

CACC stock opened at $498.73 on Tuesday. Credit Acceptance has a one year low of $358.00 and a one year high of $648.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 23.10 and a current ratio of 23.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $444.00 and a 200-day moving average of $452.22.

Insider Transactions at Credit Acceptance

In other news, insider Andrew K. Rostami sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew K. Rostami sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wendy A. Rummler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.04, for a total transaction of $555,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,961 shares of company stock worth $1,010,600. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Credit Acceptance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 22.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CACC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $442.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

