Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $498.73, but opened at $436.15. Credit Acceptance shares last traded at $424.14, with a volume of 84,392 shares trading hands.
The credit services provider reported $9.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.27 by ($2.56). Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The business had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $13.76 EPS. Credit Acceptance’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CACC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $442.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling at Credit Acceptance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CACC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Credit Acceptance Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 23.10, a quick ratio of 23.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $444.00 and its 200-day moving average is $452.22.
Credit Acceptance Company Profile
Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Credit Acceptance (CACC)
- This Is Why The S&P 500 Could Have A Strong Summer Rally
- Can Butterfly Network Spread its Wings in 2023?
- Loews Is The Insurance Company That Diversified Correctly
- Why China’s BYD May Be About To Overtake Tesla In The EV Market
- CF Industries Stock Will Help Investors Harvest Profits
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.