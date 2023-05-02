Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $498.73, but opened at $436.15. Credit Acceptance shares last traded at $424.14, with a volume of 84,392 shares trading hands.

The credit services provider reported $9.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.27 by ($2.56). Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The business had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $13.76 EPS. Credit Acceptance’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CACC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $442.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Credit Acceptance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Andrew K. Rostami sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.12, for a total value of $225,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,231,626. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew K. Rostami sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,600 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CACC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 23.10, a quick ratio of 23.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $444.00 and its 200-day moving average is $452.22.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Further Reading

