Credit Suisse Group Lowers Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Price Target to $499.00

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $503.00 to $499.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $485.67.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

TDY stock opened at $416.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $427.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.13. Teledyne Technologies has a 52 week low of $325.00 and a 52 week high of $448.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP George C. Bobb III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.12, for a total value of $4,331,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 3,333 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.00, for a total value of $1,446,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,482. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP George C. Bobb III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.12, for a total value of $4,331,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,733 shares of company stock worth $7,274,300 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teledyne Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,272.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

