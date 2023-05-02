Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Short Interest Down 10.6% in April

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,400 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the March 31st total of 309,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 879.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,816,000. Institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Stock Performance

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.94. 116,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.96. The stock has a market cap of $351.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $200.94 million for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 9.38%.

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Cresud SA engages in the production of basic agricultural commodities. It operates through the Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment comprises of land transformation and sales; agricultural production, other segments such as slaughtering and processing in the meat refrigeration plant, and brokerage activities, and corporate expenses related to agricultural business.

