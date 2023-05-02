Critical Analysis: Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR) and The Competition

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Rating) is one of 718 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Bitdeer Technologies Group to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitdeer Technologies Group N/A N/A -7.96% Bitdeer Technologies Group Competitors -48.76% -66.88% -1.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bitdeer Technologies Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitdeer Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Bitdeer Technologies Group Competitors 114 591 881 15 2.50

Insider and Institutional Ownership

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 260.83%. Given Bitdeer Technologies Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bitdeer Technologies Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

77.0% of Bitdeer Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bitdeer Technologies Group $333.34 million -$3.92 million -14.13 Bitdeer Technologies Group Competitors $1.53 billion $4.49 million -6.96

Bitdeer Technologies Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bitdeer Technologies Group. Bitdeer Technologies Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Bitdeer Technologies Group peers beat Bitdeer Technologies Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

(Get Rating)

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.