Critical Analysis: Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) vs. SentinelOne (NYSE:S)

Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI – Get Rating) and SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Infinite Group and SentinelOne, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinite Group 0 0 0 0 N/A SentinelOne 0 11 14 0 2.56

SentinelOne has a consensus price target of $20.96, indicating a potential upside of 27.73%. Given SentinelOne’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SentinelOne is more favorable than Infinite Group.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Infinite Group has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SentinelOne has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

79.2% of SentinelOne shares are held by institutional investors. 35.0% of Infinite Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of SentinelOne shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Infinite Group and SentinelOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinite Group -51.42% N/A -202.94% SentinelOne -89.70% -21.15% -16.18%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Infinite Group and SentinelOne’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinite Group $7.22 million 0.13 -$1.57 million ($8.43) -0.24 SentinelOne $422.18 million 11.22 -$378.68 million ($1.36) -12.07

Infinite Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SentinelOne. SentinelOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Infinite Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SentinelOne beats Infinite Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infinite Group

Infinite Group, Inc. is a developer of cybersecurity software and a provider of cybersecurity related services and managed information security related services to commercial businesses and government organizations. Its services include Virtual CISO, Penetration Testing, Security Assessment, and Incident Response. The company was founded on October 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsford, NY.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform. Its Singularity XDR Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats. The company was formerly known as Sentinel Labs, Inc. and changed its name to SentinelOne, Inc. in March 2021. SentinelOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

