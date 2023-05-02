Critical Analysis: Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) & Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ)

Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ – Get Rating) and Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Yubo International Biotech has a beta of 4.45, meaning that its share price is 345% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Optics has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Yubo International Biotech and Precision Optics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yubo International Biotech -1,155.51% N/A -33.04% Precision Optics -5.93% -12.10% -6.41%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yubo International Biotech $100,000.00 102.70 -$1.21 million N/A N/A Precision Optics $15.68 million 0.00 -$930,000.00 ($0.06) N/A

This table compares Yubo International Biotech and Precision Optics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Precision Optics has higher revenue and earnings than Yubo International Biotech.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Yubo International Biotech and Precision Optics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yubo International Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.7% of Yubo International Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 56.5% of Yubo International Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Precision Optics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Yubo International Biotech

Yubo International Biotech Ltd. engages in the supply of products that process, store, and administer therapeutic doses of endometrial stem cells for the treatment of disease and injuries. Its products include Life Shinkansen Liquid Dressing and Life Shinkansen Spray Dressing. The company was founded by Lawrence A. Minkoff on February 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians. The company also provides components and assemblies for industrial and military use. It markets its products to medical device companies. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Gardner, Massachusetts.

