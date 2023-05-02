Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Short Interest Update

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,017,900 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 1,081,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.3 days.
Critical Elements Lithium Stock Down 1.8 %
OTCMKTS CRECF traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.66. The stock had a trading volume of 9,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,668. Critical Elements Lithium has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.70.
About Critical Elements Lithium
