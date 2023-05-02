Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Short Interest Update

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,920,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the March 31st total of 8,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on Cronos Group from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cronos Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 23.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 85,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 173,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 22.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ CRON opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.47. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 183.60%. Equities analysts predict that Cronos Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cronos Group

(Get Rating)

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. I It operates through the United States and Rest of World segments. The company was founded on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.