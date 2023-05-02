Cronos Price Up 5.3% Over Last Week (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0725 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and $51.20 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cronos has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00058585 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00038404 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00019866 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006387 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

