CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the March 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.
CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Performance
CFB stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,169. The stock has a market cap of $464.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $14.79.
CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $101.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrossFirst Bankshares
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Raymond James lowered CrossFirst Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.
CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile
CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.
