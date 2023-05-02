Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Holdings Increased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,921,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $604,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,118.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.56.

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $122.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $193.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

