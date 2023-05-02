Cryoport (CYRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Cryoport has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $60.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.26 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. Cryoport’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.32) EPS. On average, analysts expect Cryoport to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cryoport Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.59. 53,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,269. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.03. The company has a market cap of $996.97 million, a PE ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 14.79, a quick ratio of 14.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Cryoport has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $45.36.

Insider Activity at Cryoport

Institutional Trading of Cryoport

In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 2,599 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $54,033.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,001,841.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,362 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $28,315.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,670 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,282,119.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,463 shares of company stock valued at $234,134. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cryoport by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,305 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $122,720,000 after purchasing an additional 159,133 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cryoport by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,313 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $112,700,000 after purchasing an additional 485,972 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cryoport by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,028,269 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $105,718,000 after purchasing an additional 59,877 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cryoport by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,453,700 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $25,222,000 after purchasing an additional 66,798 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Cryoport by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,207,444 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,152,000 after purchasing an additional 216,590 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

About Cryoport

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

