Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF) Increases Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Crystal Valley Financial’s previous dividend of $0.42.
Crystal Valley Financial Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of Crystal Valley Financial stock opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.56. Crystal Valley Financial has a 1-year low of $55.35 and a 1-year high of $74.00.
Crystal Valley Financial Company Profile
